Joann E. Elliott, age 80, of Chandler, Indiana, passed away at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, surrounded by family, in the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.

Joann was born in Dubois, Indiana, on March 17, 1942, to Wilfred and Arnetta (Wolf) Bair.

She was a graduate of Dubois High School and worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for several years.

She was baptized and attended St. John’s Lutheran Church at the Crossroads in Dubois, Indiana.

Joann enjoyed gardening and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her companion, David Hillenbrand, Chandler, Indiana, one daughter, Sabrina (Jimmy) Williams, Boonville, IN, one son, Greg (Liz) Elliott, Cincinnati, OH, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, three sisters, Shirley (Bill) Berger, Muncie, IN, Rhonda (Rick) Tedrow, Dubois, IN, Donna (Mike) Friedman, Lanesville, IN, and one brother, Jim Bair, Dubois, IN.

The family would like to thank the Deaconess Gateway Med-Surg ICU nursing staff and the Linda E. White Hospice House nurses for their exceptional care for Joann.

Preceding her in death is one daughter, Melissa Koch, two sons, Anthony and Ryan Elliott, and three brothers, Harold, Larry, and Donald Bair.

A funeral service for Joann Elliott will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in St. John’s Lutheran Church at the Crossroads in Dubois, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Timothy Fleece will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Linda E. White Hospice Center in Evansville, Indiana.

