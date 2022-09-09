Julia Taylor has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Dubois Strong, in partnership with Radius Indiana, awards the $5,000 grants to out-of-state workers choosing to move to Dubois County. Recipients must commit to staying for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize out-ofstate workers to move to Dubois County. Julia, along with her husband Kenny and their son Casey, is relocating to Dubois from Galt, California in the Sacramento area. Julia is a remote MES Systems Engineer for Cepheid, and Kenny is a retired Union Iron Worker. They were looking to be more centrally located and selected Dubois County due to its close proximity to Julia’s family just outside of Jasper and Kenny’s family in Newburgh. The Taylors fell in love with the rural scenery of Dubois County and are excited to explore Southern Indiana and the outdoor recreation the area has to offer. This grant opportunity provides assistance to the Taylor family in establishing their new life in Dubois County. For more information, please contact Dubois Strong via email at success@duboisstrong.com or by phone at 812.482.9650.

