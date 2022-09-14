Winslow Community Festival & Light up Parade is happening this Saturday, September 17th Main Street at 8 am-Dark with the Light up Parade starting at dark.

Many activities are taking place at 3 distinct locations, which are Ball Park, Main Street, and river activities, as well as a half pot @ the eagles.

At the Ball Park, there will be a softball tournament, Cornhole, bounce houses, fire trucks, and food including corn dogs, tenderloins, popcorn, and more.

Some River Fun include Kayak Float, inflatables, darts, putt-putt golf, and more food including walking tacos, biscuits & gravy, and much more.

And lastly, some main street activities include a flea market, karaoke contest $10 entry fee, open mic, frozen t-shirt contest $5 entry fee, $1 duck pond, lemonade stand, and much more.

Come on out and enjoy the festivities and make sure to stay and enjoy the light-up parade at dark.