Andy Krempp Distinguished Citizen Award 2022 Recipient

The Boys Scouts Of America Buffalo Trace Council honored it’s 30th Distinguished Citizen with the award at a fund raising dinner Wednesday evening. Andy Krempp was saluted as the annual award winner for 2022. Krempp, is the former president of Krempp Lumber. He started his working career in 1972 for his father at Krempp Lumber and has worked with the company in some capacity since recently retiring. Andy Krempp is well known in Dubois County having served with volunteer organizations and on the boards of directors for businesses , churches and projects. He and his wife, Brenda, have 5 children and seven grandchildren.

Even the guest speaker had a connection to the award winner. Krempp’s daughter was the featured speaker. Kelly Schaefer, is the author of “Fractured Not Broken”, an Amazon best seller. She won the New Apple Spirit Award and the Inspirational Award. It is a true story of loss, faith, and a rare love discovered after a drunk driver rendered her a quadriplegic in 1999. She talked about how the human spirit combined with personal faith and support of loved ones helps you overcome challenges and reach success beyond one’s imagination.

The Buffalo Trace Council’s annual award banquet was presented by Jasper Engines and Transmissions, Krempp Lumber and Krempp Construction and Best Home Furnishings. The BSA banquet is a local Scouting event with a local focus and having a lasting local impact. Congratulations to Andy Krempp the BSA 2022 Distinguished Citizen Award recipient.