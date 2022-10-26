Indiana Fourth and Eighth-Grade Students Earn Math Scores Above the National Average

Indiana Department of Education Highlights Indiana’s Results

from “Nation’s Report Card”

Indiana fourth and eighth-grade students outperformed their peers nationwide in math and earned similar scores as their peers nationwide in reading on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP).

The assessment – also known as the Nation’s Report Card – provides a snapshot of how Indiana’s students are performing compared to other students across the nation. In both 2019 and 2022, scores in math and reading have declined nationally and in Indiana. This year in reading, 33 percent of Indiana fourth graders and 31 percent of eighth graders scored at or above proficiency, while in math 40 percent of Indiana fourth graders and 30 percent of eighth graders scored at or above proficiency. Results for Indiana can be found here, with additional information on NAEP available here.

“Much like we’re seeing with our Indiana-specific assessments, we know that students’ learning was significantly impacted by the pandemic,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “In response, educators, communities, and families are now coming together like never before to help students accelerate their learning. These results reinforce the importance of continuing to aggressively pursue innovative solutions to help our students overcome these challenges and pursue pathways for success.”

NAEP math and reading tests historically have been administered every two years, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was last administered in 2019. The tests measure reading comprehension, math knowledge, and students’ ability to apply their knowledge in problem-solving. Statewide, nearly 7,000 public school students participated in NAEP testing in 2022, which serves as a representative sample of all students statewide.

Students in only three jurisdictions – Wyoming and the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity (DODEA) in fourth grade, and Massachusetts and the DODEA in eighth grade – earned scores significantly higher statistically than Indiana’s students in math. While at or above the national average statistically, Indiana’s fourth-grade reading scores have been declining since 2015, necessitating earlier intervention and remediation.

Statewide, NAEP results reinforce that overall proficiency for specific student populations – including Black students, Hispanic students, and students who receive free or reduced-price meals – remains low in both reading and math and requires intentional, targeted support.

To aid academic stabilization and recovery, the Indiana Department of Education is leading initiatives to support schools, educators, students, and families including:

investment in literacy The state’s largest ever, a combined investment of up to $111 million that will support early literacy development using proven teaching techniques aligned with the science of reading. Instructional coaches will continue to deploy to schools throughout Indiana providing targeted support for educators, so they can help students build their reading skills;

Indiana Learns The launch of, a statewide grant program that provides qualifying families with up to $1,000 to spend on math and English/language arts high-dosage tutoring and approved out-of-school academic programs for students;

Schoolhouse.world A partnership withto remove financial barriers to tutoring opportunities;

science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) An initiative to provide extra support to schools ininstruction through a focus on instructional coaching for educators;

Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed Theperformance dashboard;

Get Your Teach On The first-of-its-kind partnership with, provides educators with interactive professional development and support; and

Indiana Learning Lab Theprovides educators and families with expanded online resources, including in literacy, STEM, digital, special education, and English learner instruction.

About NAEP

Also known as The Nation’s Report Card, NAEP has provided meaningful results to improve education policy and practice since 1969. Results are available for the nation, states, and 27 urban districts.

NAEP is a congressionally mandated program that is overseen and administered by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), within the U.S. Department of Education and the Institute of Education Sciences.