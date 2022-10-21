Kegan Kline facing 30 Charges of Child Pornography, Trial Date Set

A trial date is set for the man who created the “Anthony_Shots” fake online profile. Kegan Kline is facing 30 charges of child pornography and exploitation. Investigators say he used a social media profile with fake photos to target girls. That profile was the last to communicate with Libby German before she and Abby Williams were killed in Delphi in 2017. Kline has not been charged in connection to their deaths but is facing a jury trial for the other charges against him on January 18th.

