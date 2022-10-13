Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Donates Nearly $84,000

The Memorial Hospital Auxiliary recently presented a check to Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in the amount of $83,717.12, bringing their total contributions to Memorial Hospital to nearly $1.7 million since 1989. Fifteen separate departments will benefit from this year’s Auxiliary contribution.

The Auxiliary, which consists of over 500 men and women dedicated to the health of fellow community members, fundraises for hospital efforts. This year’s donated funds were raised by sales at the hospital’s 800 Gift Shop, as well as membership dues. In addition, the Auxiliary hosts a quilt raffle annually to award a $1,000 grant to a Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center volunteer pursuing a post-secondary degree.

If you are interested in becoming involved with the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary or becoming a volunteer, please contact Angie Anderson at 812-996-0504 or email ananders@mhhcc.org. Annual dues for Auxiliary membership are only $5.00 and it’s an easy way to support healthcare in your community.