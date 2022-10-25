Myron D. Lampert, age 73, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, surrounded by family in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Myron was born in Ireland, Indiana, on December 4, 1948, to Leo and Rita (Renner) Lampert. He married Marilyn Streicher on October 11, 1975, in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a graduate of Ireland High School and then earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Indiana State University.

He retired from Kimball where he had worked for over 40 years.

Myron was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He enjoyed sports and coaching his daughter in early years, watching T.V., and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Marilyn Lampert, Jasper, IN, one daughter, Ashley (Chad Schmitt) Lampert, Evansville, IN, one grandson, Leo Schmitt, and four sisters, Shelba Schuetter, Jasper, IN, Donna (Charlie) Dupps, Jasper, IN, Lela (David) Remmert and Sandy (Larry) Kemper, both of Florida.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Myron D. Lampert will be held on 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com