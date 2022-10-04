Old National Bank celebrated first Better Together Volunteer Days

Old National Bank celebrated its first Better Together Volunteer Days on September 28th and 29th. The two-day event provided team members across Old National’s seven-state footprint the opportunity to volunteer together in the communities where they live and work.

Locations in the Southern Indiana and Kentucky market partnered with community organizations to serve housing organizations, seniors, students, and more. There were volunteer opportunities for those who could not participate in person. Locally, during these two days, 218 Old National team members were able to help 29 organizations, by volunteering 872 hours in 19 communities.

In the Jasper market team members volunteered at the following:

Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center, Jasper

The Life Family Resource Center, Paoli

Old National Bancorp the holding company of Old National Bank, is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $46 billion of assets and $28 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 35 banking companies based in the U.S. and has been recognized as the World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for eleven consecutive years. Since its founding in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations atoldnational.com