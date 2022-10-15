The Four River Arts and Crafts Harvest Home Festival Taking Place This Weekend

The Four Rivers Arts and Crafts Harvest Home Festival will take place this weekend at the Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds.

On Saturday things will get underway at 9 am and run until 4 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm. They will have More than 200 booths brimming with handmade merchandise including woodcrafts, furniture, crocheted, embroidered, & sewn items, quilts, jewelry, floral arrangements, and holiday décor. Assorted baked goods, treats, and delicious food are sure to please your taste buds. Bring the family out and enjoy The Four Rivers Arts and Crafts Harvest Home Festival this weekend at the Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds!