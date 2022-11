18 WJTS in.form – EJ & Dots Children’s Boutique (11/01/22)

In this episode, Bill Potter chats with Kaylyn Sendelweck on the current construction of Downtown Jasper, what to look forward to for the hassle of dealing with construction, and all that EJ & Dots Children’s Boutique has to offer just in-time for the holiday season!

