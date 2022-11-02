City of Jasper Launches Tourism Initiative

The City of Jasper, Indiana USA today announces the launch of a new multi-faceted outreach program to bring leisure travel visitors to the City. Mayor Dean Vonderheide stated: “Citizens of Jasper know well the many amenities, attractions, businesses, and events we enjoy every day, and we want to invite people from outside our immediate area to EXPLORE JASPER INDIANA so they can experience for themselves our beautiful community.

The City of Jasper is well known for its German heritage, its keen focus on quality, and its continual innovation. “We need to produce compelling content across multiple marketing channels to elevate the attention to our community and our distinct amenities” continued Mayor Vonderheide. “Through this new initiative, we will expand from a local to a regional marketing campaign, to encourage exploring Jasper as a place to visit, work, and live. This marketing effort has been identified as a priority for the City, especially our Departments of Parks & Recreation and the Community Arts.”

The priority was to create a Brand, and after in-depth consumer and industry research was compiled, Explore Jasper Indiana was established

An extensive new website was just launched at https://explorejasperin.com/, complemented with social media at: https://www.facebook.com/ExploreJasperIndiana and https://www.instagram.com/explorejasperindiana/

For information about the City of Jasper, Indiana, visit: https://www.jasperindiana.gov/