Clifton E. Hagemeyer, age 88, of Stendal, passed away at 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the home of his son, Ryan, after a short time of hospice care.

He was born December 29, 1933, in Stendal, Indiana, to Emil and Ruth (Luker) Hagemeyer; and married Margaret J. Weitkamp on May 7, 1958. Clifton pioneered the turkey growing operation for the Dubois County Co-op. He and his wife, Margaret were Pike County 4-H Club Leaders for The Friendly 4-Hers for 30+ years. He was a member of Zoar United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margaret Hagemeyer, who passed away April 10, 2012; a daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Lyle Pitsonbarger; four brothers, Wilker, Clifford, Ralph, and Gerald Hagemeyer; a granddaughter, Josephine Chea Hagemeyer.

He is survived by his daughter Sandy (Tim) Culbertson; his son, Ryan J. (Rachel) Hagemeyer, both of Stendal; 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Private services for Clifton E. Hagemeyer were held at the Nass and Son Funeral Home. Pastor Jan Miller officiated the service. Burial took place at Zoar Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Christine Kay Pitsonbarger GoFundMe account. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com