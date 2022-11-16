Indiana Will Receive 35 Million Dollars in Walmart Settlement

Indiana will receive roughly 53 million dollars in a settlement with Walmart over the company’s alleged role in the nation’s opioid crisis. Walmart did not adequately supervise the distribution of the medicine at its pharmacies. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita says too many Hoosier families have been devastated by opioids and the settlement money will be used to fight the drug crisis. Walmart has not admitted wrongdoing but will make changes to how it handles opioids.

