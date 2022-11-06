Jasper Man Arrested on OWI Charges After Leaving Scene of Accident

A Jasper man was arrested on OWI charges after leaving the scene of an accident.

Saturday afternoon, the Jasper Police Department responded to an accident in the Walmart parking lot where a driver had left the scene.

Upon investigation, it was found that the driver of a Chevy Silverado, identified as 64-year-old, Steven Gibson, was under the influence of alcohol.

Gibson was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of OWI, OWI with endangerment, and leaving the scene of an accident.