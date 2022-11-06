Jasper Marching Wildcats Take Home Title of State Champions

The Jasper Marching Wildcats took home the title of State Champions.

Saturday the Marching Wildcats as well as other local schools performed in the ISSMA State Finals at Lucas Oil Stadium.

With a Van Gogh-themed performance, the Marching Wildcats won first place in Class B against 9 other bands.

This year’s championship marching band title for Jasper High School is their first since 2012.

Other local school bands who competed in this year’s ISSMA State Class D Finals are the Springs Valley Blackhawk Brigade who placed 3rd, The Forest Park Marching Rangers taking 4th, Pride of Paoli in 5th, The Southridge Marching Raider Band in 7th, and The Orleans Bulldog Regiment in 9th.