Joseph H. Fehribach, age 84, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:36 p.m. on , 2022, at home surrounded by family.

Joe was born in Jasper, Indiana, on , 1938, to Albert P. and Frances (Hauser) Fehribach. He married Sandy Johnson on , 1964, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper.

Joe graduated from St. Meinrad High School and College at the Archabbey where he received his degree in Classical Languages.

He was a teacher for many years at Holy Name in Detroit and Precious Blood Catholic School in Jasper. He was co-owner and custom designer at Kitchen Jewels Incorporated.

He was a member of Oblates of St. Meinrad Archabbey, a lifelong member of the Holy Name Society of Holy Family Catholic Church, a member of Divine Mercy Parish- Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he was a song leader and reader, a Boy Scout Ranger at Camp Carnes, and was a proud band parent for 17 years.

He was a Brute Society inductee.

He enjoyed bowling, golfing, squirrel hunting, dancing at the V.F.W., and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years; Sandy Fehribach, Jasper, IN, six children; Dean (Courtney) Fehribach, Ferdinand, IN, Brett (Renee) Fehribach, Jasper, IN, twins; Paul Fehribach, Chicago, IL, and Pam (Darren) Gress, Jasper, IN, Gavin Fehribach, Jasper, IN, Lori (Rodney) Mason, Schnellville, IN, 15 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild on the way, two brothers; John and Jim Fehribach, three sisters; Jean Eck, Pat Dunkel, and Dolores Johnson.

He is preceded in death by one son; Gregg Fehribach, two brothers; Karl and Tom Fehribach, and four sisters; Viola Fehribach, Rita Gress, Lucille Crockett, and Rosie Hopf.

A Mass of Christian burial for Joseph. H. Fehribach will be held at 10:00 a.m. on , 2022, at Divine Mercy Parish – Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on , 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to Gibault Children’s Services Gibault, Inc. @ 6401 S US HWY 41, Terre Haute, IN 47802, St Meinrad Archabbey @ 200 Hill Drive St. Meinrad, IN 47577, the Divine Mercy Parish @ 4442 S Ohio St Saint Anthony, IN 47575.