Joseph H. Fehribach, age 84, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:36 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at home surrounded by family.
Joe was born in Jasper, Indiana, on August 21, 1938, to Albert P. and Frances (Hauser) Fehribach. He married Sandy Johnson on June 6, 1964, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper.
Joe graduated from St. Meinrad High School and College at the Archabbey where he received his degree in Classical Languages.
He was a teacher for many years at Holy Name in Detroit and Precious Blood Catholic School in Jasper. He was co-owner and custom designer at Kitchen Jewels Incorporated.
He was a member of Oblates of St. Meinrad Archabbey, a lifelong member of the Holy Name Society of Holy Family Catholic Church, a member of Divine Mercy Parish- Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he was a song leader and reader, a Boy Scout Ranger at Camp Carnes, and was a proud band parent for 17 years.
He was a Brute Society inductee.
He enjoyed bowling, golfing, squirrel hunting, dancing at the V.F.W., and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years; Sandy Fehribach, Jasper, IN, six children; Dean (Courtney) Fehribach, Ferdinand, IN, Brett (Renee) Fehribach, Jasper, IN, twins; Paul Fehribach, Chicago, IL, and Pam (Darren) Gress, Jasper, IN, Gavin Fehribach, Jasper, IN, Lori (Rodney) Mason, Schnellville, IN, 15 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild on the way, two brothers; John and Jim Fehribach, three sisters; Jean Eck, Pat Dunkel, and Dolores Johnson.
He is preceded in death by one son; Gregg Fehribach, two brothers; Karl and Tom Fehribach, and four sisters; Viola Fehribach, Rita Gress, Lucille Crockett, and Rosie Hopf.
A Mass of Christian burial for Joseph. H. Fehribach will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Divine Mercy Parish – Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to Gibault Children’s Services Gibault, Inc. @ 6401 S US HWY 41, Terre Haute, IN 47802, St Meinrad Archabbey @ 200 Hill Drive St. Meinrad, IN 47577, the Divine Mercy Parish @ 4442 S Ohio St Saint Anthony, IN 47575.
