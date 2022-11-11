Marvin Louis Walters, 81, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Deaconess Henderson Hospital in Henderson, Kentucky.

Marvin was born June 7, 1941, in Henderson, Kentucky, to Lester and Daisy (Todd) Walters. He married Jean Kays on June 14, 1998, in Huntingburg. Marvin was employed at Spencer Plastics in Dale, Indiana for 28 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean, who died September 12, 2018; one sister, Peggy Rickard; and three brothers, Lester Walters, Donald Walters, Sr., and Mike Walters.

He is survived by his fiancé, Katherine “Katy” Sears of Huntingburg; and three step-children, James Schwartz, Debra Crawford, and William Schwartz.

Graveside services for Marvin L. Walters will be held at 12:00 p.m., E.D.T., Friday, November 11, 2022, at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., on Friday, the day of the service. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com