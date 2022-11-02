The Rotary Club of Dubois County Donates Nearly 10,000$ as Part of Their 2022 Community Grants Program

The Rotary Club of Dubois County recently donated a total of $9,945 to three local area nonprofits as part of their 2022 Community Grants program. Recipients of this year’s grants were Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center (SWICACC), Pine Ridge Elementary, and Crisis Connection.

“Giving back to our local nonprofits is an integral part of the Rotary Club of Dubois County’s mission,” said Christian Blome, Rotary Club of Dubois County’s Community Service Chair. “We had several impressive applicants for our Community Grants program this year. Our club chose the top three we they felt would make the highest impact on our community, and we are incredibly proud to support them in their efforts to make Dubois County a better place to live and work.”

Applications for the community grants were required to match one of Rotary’s seven areas of focus: Basic Education and Literacy, Maternal and Child Health, Peace and Conflict Prevention/Resolution, Disease Prevention and Treatment, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, Community and Economic Development, and Environment.

SWICACC received the largest grant this cycle, totaling $5,945. This grant was made possible by a partial match from Rotary District 6580. “SWICACC relies on community support to carry out its mission to protect children,” said SWICACC Executive Director, Tammy Lampert. “The Rotary Grant provides the organization with the means to truly provide a safe place for children, families, staff, team members, and our community partners. Funds will be utilized to increase security and safety of the new Center on 5th.”

Additionally, Pine Ridge Elementary and Crisis Connection both received a $2,000 grant this year.

“Pine Ridge Elementary is very thankful to receive the Rotary Community Grant,” said Alyssa Merkley, Teacher. “This funding will help support students in our school with a wide variety of needs – including sensory needs, flexible seating options, and special education needs. We are very grateful and appreciative for the funding.”

Crisis Connection will use the funds to supplement their learning and teaching materials for high school presentations regarding domestic violence.

Rotary Club of Dubois County Community Grant funds are made possible by activities hosted by the club, including the ATHENA Banquet and the Economic Forecast Luncheon. Recent past recipients of grant funding include the Tri-County YMCA and Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center.

Applications for the 2023 Community Grant cycle will open on January 15, 2023. Visit the Rotary Club of Dubois County’s Facebook page or visit www.duboiscountyrotary.com for more information.