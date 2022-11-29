Vernita T. Burgdorf, age 90, of Huntingburg, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Cathedral Healthcare Center in Jasper.

She was born May 2, 1932, at Mariah Hill to Otto I. and Florence (Lindauer) Tretter. She attended Dale High School and married John C. Burgdorf on September 13, 1952. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, St. Mary’s Ladies Sodality, Women of the Moose, and the Eagle’s Ladies Sodality. She and her husband enjoyed traveling the United States and riding motorcycles. Vernita was preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters, Hilda (Paul) Davis and Dorothy (Elmer) Nord.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, John Burgdorf of Huntingburg; two sons, Dave (Marcia) Burgdorf of Stendal, and Greg (Lisa) Burgdorf of Velpen; a daughter, Sharon (Ed) Hedinger of Bruceville, Indiana; 5 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and 6 step-great-grandchildren

A Mass of Christian Burial for Vernita Burgdorf will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow in Fairmount Cemetery. Fr. Biju Thomas will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at Nass and Son Funeral Home, Wednesday, November 30 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Thursday prior to the service at Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Nass and Son Funeral Home have been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com