Ioma D. Wening, age 89, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:04 a.m. on , 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Ioma was born in Boone Township, Indiana, on , 1933, to Walter J. and Emily M. (Buchta) Sendelweck. She married Edward A. Wening on , 1955. He preceded her in death on , 2015.

She was a 1951 graduate of Jasper High School.

Right out of high school, Ioma worked at Jasper Chair as a bookkeeper, then later worked at Old National Bank as a teller. She worked alongside her husband as a bookkeeper for their family farm. In addition, Ioma worked for her sister, Lovella Ruckriegel helping with payroll and accounting in the basement of her home for the restaurant business.

She was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and WELCA.

She enjoyed square dancing with her husband and friends. She made all her square-dancing dresses to match her husband’s attire. They made quite a lovely couple especially when promenade was called. Ioma enjoyed planting flowers, traveling, gardening, crafting, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Ioma was best known for her faith in God, determination, tireless work ethic, and self-confidence all of which she passed down to her children.

She is survived by, one daughter; Brenda (Joe) Pfister, Carmel, IN, Brent (Joanie) Wening, Jasper, IN, five grandchildren; Byron and Tyler Wening, and Nicholas, Kenwyn, and Kendall Pfister, two great-grandsons; Jayce and Jaxon Wening.

Preceding her in death besides her husband is one brother; Clarence Sendelweck and one sister; Lovella Ruckriegel.

A funeral service for Ioma D. Wening will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2022, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on .

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

