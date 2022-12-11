Jasper Man Arrested for OWI and Driving Without a License

A Jasper man was arrested for OWI and driving without a license.
Early this morning, a Jasper Police Officer saw a vehicle traveling on Newton Street cross the center line multiple times.
The officer issued a traffic stop on the vehicle and found that the driver, 36-year-old, Edgar Castro Guzman, was intoxicated as well as he had never received a driver’s license.
A chemical test showed that Castro Guzman had a BAC of .12.
Castro Guzman was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of OWI and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.
