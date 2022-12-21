City of Huntingburg Offices will be closed on December 23rd, and December 26th

City of Huntingburg Offices will be closed on Friday, December 23rd, and Monday, December 26th in observance of the Christmas Holiday. The Huntingburg Transit System will not operate on those days. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, December 27th at 8 am.

For more information contact Rachel Steckler, Director of Community Development, at 812-683-2211, or via email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov