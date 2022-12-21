Dubois County Cares to Host Events for High School and College Students

Game days for college and high-school students next week

High school and college students who are home for the holidays next week can take a break from the family on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Come over to SWICACC, 505 W. Fifth St., Jasper (the former Fifth Street School building) to hang out, play games, snack, chillax and have fun. The fun will run from 1:30 to 4 p.m. in SWICACC’s auditorium. The activities are hosted by Dubois County CARES.

All high school and college students are welcome to come and to bring their friends. No need to RSVP – just show up. The door to enter is on the back side of the building near the auditorium; balloons will be on the door.

Dubois County CARES (Coalition for Adolescent Resilience and Empowerment Strategies) encourages youth to be alcohol- and drug-free through a variety of services, resources, and activities. Adults and high-school students can become CARES members or volunteer with the coalition.

Anyone with interest or questions about the coalition can contact CARES at 812-827-8464 or DuboisCountyCARES.org.