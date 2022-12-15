Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools to Host Board Meeting

The Jasper High School Community Room will be the location for the meeting on December 19, 2022, at 1 in the afternoon. Superintendent Tracy Lorey says the order of business will begin with a moment of silence, followed by public comment. Resignations, staff recommendations, field trip requests, and FMLA leave for licensed substitutes. The Wildcat Spotlight will precede updates to the curriculum, building, and maintenance. Board members will discuss the 2023 budget and introduce new policy updates. A reorganization meeting is slated for January 5, 2023, at 8:00 am.