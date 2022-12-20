John DeWitte of Scout Troop 186 Earns Eagle Scout Designation

Huntingburg United Methodist Church hosted a Court of Honor Ceremony on December 3rd awarding Eagle Scout Designation to John DeWitte.

John’s Eagle Scout Service Project reclaimed a closet space and built a shelving system for Dubois County VFW Post 673 in Jasper. The Forest Park High School Freshman raised more than $660 in funds and material donations for the project. John developed plans for logistics, safety, project design, and scheduled more than 80 donated volunteer hours by fellow Scouts, family members, and friends. The updated space in VFW Post 673 has drastically increased safety and organization for general supplies and used flags awaiting eventual disposal.

Post Commander, Jeremy Mundy, commended the new Eagle Scout’s hard work and praised John for his dedication to continuing support for other Scouts and our communities.