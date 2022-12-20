Indiana State Police Seeks Applicants for the 84th Recruit Class

The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for the 84th Recruit Academy. Individuals interested in beginning a rewarding career as an Indiana State Trooper must apply online at IndianaTrooper.com. This website provides a detailed synopsis of the application process and information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police. Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 pm (EST) on , 2023 .

Probationary Troopers graduating from the 84th Recruit Academy, who successfully complete their Field Training Officer (FTO) program, receive a $5,000.00 dollar one-time cash bonus (taxable) in addition to their regular salary.

Included Benefits:

Post-9/11 GI Bill Benefits during the academy and probationary year.

Military and Law Enforcement service purchase options. Service Purchase Calculator

NEW take-home patrol vehicle issued after completing the FTO period (includes off-duty use).

Uniforms and over $9,000 of NEW equipment are issued at no cost.

3 hours of on-duty physical training per week.

40 paid days of leave annually and 150 hours of New Parent Leave.

Health/Vision/Dental and Life Insurance options for actives and retirees.

Lifetime pension and deferred compensation w/State matching.

Endless Opportunities and Career Advancement.

Basic Eligibility Requirements and consideration factors for an Indiana State Trooper:

Must be a United States citizen. Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Appointment date is , 2023) Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes. Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile. Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the Superintendent. Must be a high school graduate, as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).

The Trooper Trainee’s salary is $1,807.70 bi-weekly, plus approximately 200 hours of Paid Time Off and $3,800 of Paid Overtime during the academy. Upon graduation from Trooper Trainee to Probationary Trooper, salary increases to $51,000.

Recruits of the 84th Recruit Academy are offered an excellent health care plan, including medical, dental, vision, and pharmacy coverage for current and retired employees, along with their families, until reaching age 65. The Indiana State Police pension program provides a lifetime pension after 25 years of service. Additionally, the Indiana State Police Department provides comprehensive disability coverage and a life insurance program. Student loan forgiveness programs are being offered at this time through the following: https://studentaid.gov/manage-loans/forgiveness-cancellation/public-service

Interested applicants can obtain additional information about an Indiana State Trooper career by visiting IndianaTrooper.com. Applicants can also contact a recruiter at isprecruiting@isp.in.gov.