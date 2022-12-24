Kimball International Announces WELL Certified™ Platinum for Corporate Headquarters

JASPER, IN., December 21, 2022 –Kimball International announces that its corporate headquarters in Jasper,

Indiana has earned WELL Certified™ Platinum through the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). Earlier this

year, Kimball International was one of the first furniture manufacturers to have multiple corporate showrooms

obtain the WELL Health-Safety Rating. This next designation marks an important achievement and visible

commitment to supporting the health and well-being of their staff, visitors, and stakeholders, as well as the broader

community.

“We are incredibly proud to achieve WELL Certified Platinum for our corporate headquarters,” said Jessica

Gubbins, Senior Director of Brand Marketing, Kimball International. “With one of our guiding principles being ‘Our

People are Our Company’ it is incredibly important to us to have an environment that puts the health and safety of

our people first, and also gives us the opportunity to share the benefits of being WELL Certified with our guests.”

WELL, Certification is the highest pinnacle of achievement for strategies across all 10 WELL concepts for new and

existing interior spaces. Locations achieving WELL Certification have earned points based on performance

outcomes for various policy, design, and operational strategies and achieved one of three certification levels: Silver,

Gold, or Platinum. Individuals who visit WELL Certified spaces will feel confident that they are designed and

operated to meet industry standards for health and well-being.

“When Kimball International began their journey with WELL v1 back in 2017, I never dreamt they would become an

industry leader committing to WELL certifications, Health-Safety Ratings, and Equity Ratings across multiple

facilities and locations,” said Jennifer Berthelot-Jelovic, Founder and CEO of A SustainAble Production, LLC

(ASAP). “Kimball International continues to be a leader and innovator in implementing IWBI’s rigorous and third-party verified WELL program, creating healthy and equitable places for all of the people who enter through their

doors.”

“We are thrilled to have received this designation. It attributes to our efforts of putting people first, whether that is

an employee or customer visiting our space,” said Andrea Rohleder, Brand and Customer Experience Manager for

Kimball International. “In leading this endeavor, we are truly able to support the ongoing initiatives of our company

and are pursuing this WELL status in all our showroom locations across the country.”

“This is a tremendous accomplishment,” said Rachel Hodgdon, President, and CEO of the International WELL

Building Institute. “I want to congratulate and thank Kimball International for their significant contributions toward

better buildings, more vibrant communities, and stronger organizations.”