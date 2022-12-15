Local Health Department Reminds Hoosiers to Stay Healthy This Holiday Season – 18 WJTS News Shorts

Shawn Werner, the Administrative Director at the Dubois County Health Department, urges Southern Indiana Hoosiers to continue healthy practices as we reach peak holiday season. We also review the long-list of services and vaccines that the Health Department offers.

Story by Kaitlyn Neukam.

