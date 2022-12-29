There’s still time to register teams for the Teen Outback’s trivia night fundraiser.

The event will take place on Saturday, January 14th at the Huntingburg Event Center. Teams of 8 can register for an entry fee of $240 including concession stand favorites and soft drinks. Doors will open at 6 with activities beginning at 7. A cash bar will be open to purchase beer, wine, and a themed drink. Half-pot tickets, a rock-paper-scissors contest, heads or tails, and a table tower contest will take place as well as trivia. This year’s theme for the fundraiser is ‘sports’, and while not all questions will be related, participants are encouraged to dress to impress with their best sports gear. Those wishing to participate must be at least 21 years old and register online at teenoutback.com by December 31st. More information is available by calling 812-683-8336.