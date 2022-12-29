35 years of service, 45 mentors, and 57 children served in 2022 through 12 outings. Numbers matter for Dubois County Mentors for Youth this time of year. The non-profit organization is in the final 3 days of its Fall Campaign with more than 25% of its goal unmet. Key initiatives for 2023 include matching children on the group’s waitlist with caregivers, increasing the number of matches within the program, and the improvement of support and training provided to mentors. To join the pursuit of Mentors For Youth’s mission with a monetary donation visit givebutter.com/M4YFallCampaign2022