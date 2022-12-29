Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools Kindergarten Registration for the 2023-2024 school year will take place Thursday, January 30th. A pre-enrollment period will begin on January 5th for guardians to use SignUp Genius to choose a time to attend the registration. Links to the program are available on the Ireland Elementary School and Jasper Elementary School websites. Caregivers will complete enrollment in PowerSchool using links from their respective school’s websites. Requests for more information and questions can be directed to the Jasper Elementary School at 812-556-3600 or the Ireland Elementary School at 812-482-7751.