The American Red Cross is hosting local blood drives on Thursday, December 29th. Stop by Shiloh Church at 1971 W State Road 56 in Jasper from 1 to 6 or Perry County Memorial Hospital at 8885 County Road 237 in Tell City from 10-3 to donate. All times listed are Eastern Standard Time. Visit redcrossblood.org to find upcoming blood drives near you and seize the opportunity to save up to three lives with your donation.