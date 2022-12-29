A new recovery house for men who are battling addiction and substance abuse is planned to emerge here in Dubois County. The Dove Recovery House for Women recently opened its doors in Jasper, receiving nothing but warm wishes and bright embraces. Now, its companion, Next Step Recovery Home for men, will be making its way to our area. Craig Greulich (GRAW-LICK), the Vice President of Next Step, told us the mission of the new recovery home:

From one community member to another, the inception of Next Step wouldn’t have happened without the President of Next Step, Joe Crutchfield, who is in recovery himself, seeing that there is a genuine need for this service in Dubois County. Joe told us one of the most important parts of starting the recovery process:

The Next Step Recovery Home for men is still in development, with plans to purchase the community-based home here in Dubois County soon. So, until they reach the finish line, Joe, Craig, and everyone at Next Step will be taking it, one step at a time.

To donate to the Next Step Recovery Home Endowment, visit D-C-COMMUNITY-FOUNDATION-DOT-ORG-FORWARD-SLASH-OUR-DASH-ENDOWMENTS (https://www.dccommunityfoundation.org/our-endowments)