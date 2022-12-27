The winners of the Best Decorated Trees at the Dubois county museum have been announced.

THE WINNERS are 1st Place-the Military Tree, decorated in splendid red, white and blue lights and ornaments. Marge Popp and Linda Mason are the decorators and have decorated this tree for several years. 2nd place tree is the 13 feet Tall Nature tree that is soaring high above the farm equipment in Room Two. It is trimmed with natural woodland ornaments and garlands, wooden beads, and rusty metal animals. It was decorated by Clara Fromme. The 3rd place tree is a unique tree made of white wooden shelves and trimmed with trains and buildings belonging to the Town of Birdseye. Amy Jo Lytle is the creator and decorator. All these decorators win a box of chocolates. They will have to wait for this beautiful snow to clear before the prizes are delivered to the museum by Friday.

You can still view all the 39 trees that were in the competition from Dec. 27 through Jan. 8. Volunteers are welcome to come on January 9 to help take down the trees and store the decorations away for another year. We will be starting at 8:30 a.m. on the 9th.