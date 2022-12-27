Jasper man arrested on domestic battery and strangulation charges.

the jasper police department received a 911 call at 3828 N PORTERSVILLE RD at 7:26 pm on Monday in reference to a physical domestic that had occurred. during the investigation, it was determined that 40-year-old Reed Mcknight and his son were involved in a physical altercation. reed and his son were transported to the Jasper police department for interviews. Reed McKnight was transported and lodged into Dubois County Security Center on charges of domestic battery and strangulation.