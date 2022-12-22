Winter Weather Safety Tips

(Jasper)–The temperatures are dropping and snow is expected to follow in the latter half of the week which could lead to potentially more dangerous conditions. Here are some safety tips to keep in mind to make your holiday season the best and warmest it can be.

When roadways become wet or coated with ice or snow, driving can very quickly become hazardous. Here are some driving tips to keep in mind:

Obey posted speed limits. If roads are very wet or have ice or snow on them, reduce your speed further. • Accelerate and decelerate slowly to avoid losing control.

Leave extra space between your vehicle and the one you’re following.

If you should begin to skid on ice or snow, do not brake. Instead, steer in the direction of the skid so that when you regain traction you won’t have to overcorrect.

Drive with your lights on, even during the day to increase visibility.

Make sure your vehicle is in tip-top shape which includes and that your tires have good tread and that you have enough gas.

Keep a snow shovel and bag of cat litter in your trunk to help you dig out of a ditch and give your tires traction.

Assemble a winter weather kit for your trunk. Include blankets, bottled water, dried fruit and/or nuts, sturdy boots, and gloves. If you do get stranded, you will have some necessities on hand.

Do not attempt to text or use your cell phone while driving.

The very cold weather can be very dangerous and the American Red Cross has given some steps you should take to stay safe during this dangerously cold weather:

Check on relatives, neighbors, and friends, particularly if they are elderly or live alone.

Caulk and weather-strip doors and windowsills to keep cold air out. Install storm windows or cover windows with plastic from the inside to provide an extra layer of insulation to keep cold air out.

Make sure you have enough heating fuel on hand.

Protect pipes from freezing . Let your faucet drip overnight or during extremely cold temperatures.

If possible, bring your pets inside during cold winter weather. Move other animals or livestock to sheltered areas and make sure they have access to non-frozen drinking water. If the animals are outside, make sure their access to food and water is not blocked by snow drifts, ice or other obstacles.

If you must go outside or work outdoors here are further safety tips to follow:

Wear layered clothing, mittens or gloves, and a hat.

Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from severely cold air.

Keep dry. Change wet clothing frequently to prevent a loss of body heat. Wet clothing loses much of its insulating value and transmits heat rapidly away from the body.

Stretch before you go out. If you go out to shovel snow, do a few stretching exercises to warm up your body. This will reduce your chances of muscle injury.

Avoid overexertion, such as shoveling heavy snow, pushing a vehicle, or walking in deep snow. The strain from the cold and the hard labor may cause a heart attack. Sweating could lead to a chill and hypothermia.

Walk carefully on snowy, icy sidewalks. Slips and falls occur frequently in winter weather, resulting in painful and sometimes disabling injuries.

These are a few tips to think about this winter and holiday season as winter comes in like a lion this year.