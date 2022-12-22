“Special Christmas Programming To Air On 101 Country WBDC, 103-3 The Fix, and WJTS TV 18”

(Jasper)—The Christmas spirit hits the airwaves as WBDC, WAXL, and WJTS TV announce special Christmas programming. In addition to a selection of holiday favorites aired on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, these local stations will feature Christmas services from area churches.

Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24th, WBDC 100.9 FM will feature the live broadcast of the Holy Family Children’s Mass at 4:00 pm, and the Salem United Church Of Christ Service will be broadcast live at 7:00 pm. The Huntingburg United Methodist Church Christmas Eve Service will be aired at 9:00 pm, and the Christmas Eve Mass from the St. Meinrad Archabbey at 11:00 pm. On Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25th, in addition to favorite country Christmas tunes, WBDC 100.9 FM will air at 1:00 pm, a music special produced by the US Air Force featuring Pentatonix called “A Red, White, & Air Force Blue Christmas”.

“The Fix” 103.3 FM WAXL will feature the live broadcast of the beautiful Christmas Eve Mass from the Monastery Of Immaculate Conception featuring the Sisters of St. Benedict. The service and air time begin just before 10:00 pm. WAXL 103.3 The Fix will also have the music special featuring Pentatonix called “A Red, White, & Air Force Blue Christmas” at 2:00 pm.

WBDC and WAXL will feature a variety of yuletide music each day to help you feel the holiday spirit.

WJTS TV 18, Jasper features a variety of television Christmas specials including several local services and programs. Saturday, Christmas Eve, 18 WJTS features a Christmas movie “My Dad Is Scrooge” at 3:00 pm followed at 5:00 pm by the Christmas presentation of the Celebration Singers. The broadcast of the Celebration Singers was recorded earlier in the month at the St. Ferdinand Church. On Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25th WJTS TV starts programming with Music And The Spoken Word “We Need A Little Christmas” at 9:00 am. The St. Joseph’s Catholic Midnight Mass will be featured at 11:00 am followed by the Santa Claus Christmas Parade at 12:30 pm. The Christmas service from Salem United Church Of Christ will air at 2:00 pm ET, and the Christmas programs from the Jasper and Southridge High School band and choral programs air at 5:00 pm ET.

Tune in to WJTS on Sunday, January 1st New Year’s Day at 12:30 pm for the Parade of Parades featuring all the parades from 2022 recorded and aired by WJTS.

All Times listed are Eastern Time.