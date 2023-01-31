Basic Life Support (BLS)

Jasper – Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center offers an instructor-led Basic Life Support (BLS) training class for licensed and certified healthcare professionals, such as physicians, dentists, nurses, paramedics, and EMTs. This American Heart Association course covers CPR for all ages, 2-man CPR, bag-valve-mask ventilation, relief of responsive and unresponsive FBAO (choking), and use of the AED. Participants must successfully complete a written test and skills evaluation in CPR and AED to receive a course completion (credential) card.

The next available class is Monday, February 27, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the Health and Wellness Classroom at Memorial Southside Office. The cost for the class is $65. Pre-registration is required and class size is limited. For more information, or to register, please visit Memorial Hospital’s website at www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events,” or call the Health and Wellness department at 812-996-2399.