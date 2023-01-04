The Board of Commissioners’ regular monthly meeting took place yesterday at 8 am in the Commissioners/council Room of the Courthouse annex on the downtown square in Jasper.

This was the first commissioner meeting of 2023 and the first for recently elected commissioner Serice Stenftenagel.

The meeting last around 1 and a half and included many reports including a Highway Supervisor Report, Highway Engineer report, and SPM Development who talked about Dedicating Right of Way. After those reports the meeting went to the 2023 appointments and quickly moved on to Land Purchase Agreement and lastly covered the drainage board.

The meeting was live-streamed on the Dubois County government’s YouTube page. The next Board of Commissioners’ Meeting Regular monthly meeting is Tuesday, January 17th.