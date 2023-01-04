COVID-19 Bivalent Booster 6 Months and Older

The recent expansion of the COVID-19 vaccine now allows individuals 6 months and older to receive their Covid-19 bivalent booster if eligible. Feel free to contact the Dubois County Health Department to check your child’s vaccine status to verify eligibility.

Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines received authorization from the FDA and CDC to allow use for any individual 6 months and older.

If you are eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, no one will be turned away. Patients are encouraged to bring some form of identification to their appointment and their medical insurance card. Insurance information will be collected; however, no one will be denied if coverage is not available.

The covid-19 vaccine will remain available at the Dubois County Health Department from 8:00 am – 3:30 pm Monday thru Friday. No appointment is needed.

Reminders:

Our drive-thru is only available to those 12 years of age and older.

A parent needs to be present for anyone 6 months to 18 years old. If this is not an option, you MUST complete the CONSENT FOR COVID-19 VACCINATION FORM attached below. A copy of a parent’s ID and insurance card must be included if the patient has coverage.

Please contact the Dubois County Health Department at 812-481-7056 for any immunization questions you may have.