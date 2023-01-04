Indiana State Police Sgt. Henderson is retiring from his role as a State Trooper after 29 years. He was sworn in as the Orange County Sheriff on December 28, 2022.

Henderson is an Orleans native and 1989 graduate of Orleans High School. After graduating high school, Henderson attended Vincennes University for two years, receiving an Associate Degree in Law Enforcement.

While attending Indiana University, Henderson was selected to attend the 50th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy. After 20 weeks of arduous training, Henderson was appointed on December 20, 1993, and was assigned to the Jasper District.

Jasper District Criminal Interdiction

During his career, Henderson has served as: Tactical Intervention Platoon (Riot Team) Crime Scene Investigator

Problem-Oriented Officer

Field Training Officer

Detective

Public Information Officer

Henderson says he loved every minute of being a Trooper and emphasized his gratitude to his family, who supported him throughout his 29 years with the Indiana State Police.

Henderson resides in Orange County with his family.