Child abuse and neglect has claimed the lives of 60 kids in Indiana in 2022. The state Department of Child Services released a report on Friday about the deaths 38 were from neglect and 22 were due to abuse. DCS director Terry Stigdon said in a statement the state needs to learn from the report and “make meaningful and lasting changes to increase awareness of risk factors that lead to these tragedies.” Forty deaths were of children three years old or younger.