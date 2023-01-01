The Health Department Urges Parents to have Children Tested for Lead Under a New Law

Parents, guardians, and caregivers of children younger than 6 are being encouraged by the Health Department to have their child tested for lead exposure due to new legislation taking effect on January 1st, 2023.

House Enrolled Act 1313 requires all healthcare providers who serve children to offer those patients lead testing, ideally at their 1 and 2 year checkups. Children younger than 6 who have never had a blood test should also be tested. Before the new law took effect only children covered by Medicaid were required to be tested for lead at 12 and 24 months old.

Exposure to lead can cause brain and nervous system damage along with slowed growth, hindered development, learning problems, behavior issues, hearing loss, speech problems, and other debilitating effects.

The majority of lead poisoning in Indiana is caused by peeling or chipping paint once it mixes with dust in the air. Additional common sources for contamination include contaminated soil or water and occasionally jewelry and clothes intended for children.