A 2017 group of middle school students from Castle North decided on a year-long school project that would benefit students in Warrick County for generations to come. A focus on literacy within the group led them to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and it was deemed a perfect fit for Warrick County. The students spoke with Warrick Literacy and Education Connections to be included in early discussions that led to the writing of Indiana Senate Bill 340. All children ages 0-5 would be ensured to receive books free of charge through the new legislation.

The group contacted Dolly Parton’s foundation and learned they would need 2 years of funding to begin the project. With the goal of enforcing the importance of reading and education, the students began reaching for their $20,000 goal. Within 6 months- they had $40,000.

Each year the school’s generation-on project club writes, illustrates, publishes, and sells their very own children’s book to continue raising funds for the library in Warrick County. 2,000 children are currently served through the program and the passing of Indiana Senate Bill 340 could double the number of children being mailed age-appropriate books each month.

To find ways to register your child, please visit https://www.warrickliteracy.org/