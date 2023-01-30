Sally R. Mounts, age 82, of Jasper, Indiana, formerly of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 6:30 a.m. on , 2023, in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Sally was born in Princeton, Indiana, on , 1940, to John “Bob” and Lillian (Rose) Sloan. She married William “Bill” Mounts on , 1958, in the United Methodist Church of Patoka. He preceded her in death on , 2009.

She was a member of the Dubois Home Extension Club.

She was an avid reader, loved to sew and crochet, and enjoyed flower gardening.

Surviving are six children, Bobby (Debra) Mounts, Evansville, IN, Becky Ferguson, Jasper, IN, Bonnie Leinenbach, Jasper, IN, Brian (Belinda) Mounts, Otwell, IN, Brent Mounts, Jasper, IN, Brad Mounts, Shoals, IN, 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Cathy (Dennis) Black, of Florida, Nancy McKinney, of Indiana.

Preceding her in death besides her husband is one son, Billy Mounts.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.