Virlee J. Gunselman, 90, of Ferdinand passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Virlee was born in Jasper to Harold and Margaret (Hackman) Bettag. She was united in marriage to Charles J. Gunselman on July 5, 1952, in Saint Joseph Church in Jasper. Charles preceded her in death on August 31, 1978.

Virlee retired from Far Best Foods and was a homemaker. She was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church. She enjoyed reading the newspaper, country music, playing games and cards. She loved dogs, being outdoors, going to church, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are two sisters, Viola Vaal of Ferdinand, and Mary Ann Cunningham of Moline, IL. Several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by one son, Steven Gunselman, a brother, Jerome T. Bettag, and a sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Hoppenjans.

A mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, February 1 at 10:00 AM in Saint Ferdinand Church, burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 8:00 until 10:00 AM. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.