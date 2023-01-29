Jasper, Ind. – Two vehicles were totaled in an accident in Jasper

Late Saturday morning, the driver of a 2014 BMW was leaving Indiana furniture and attempted to cross 100 S when a GMC Terrain traveling west on 100 S crashed into the passenger side of the BMW.

Both vehicles were totaled in the crash.

EMS was called to the scene but the occupants of both vehicles declined to be seen.

The driver of the GMC was cited for a car seat violation and the driver of the BMW was cited for driving without insurance.