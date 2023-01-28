Deputies with the Dubois County Sherriff’s Office arrested three men on multiple felony charges Thursday morning.

Keith Gabberd, 49, David Gabberd, 55, and Chad Klein, 43, all of Holland, were arrested on multiple charges each following a follow-up drug investigation.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Craig Schneider was following up on a drug investigation at a Holland address. When Schneider arrived, David answered the door, allowing Schneider to clearly see a glass jar with a green leafy substance and multiple glass smoking pipes on the coffee table. Deputies then located Klein and Keith inside the residence.

Deputies obtained a search warrant. In the living room, they located two glass smoking pipes with burn residue, a black digital scale containing a white powdery residue, a glass jar containing a green leafy substance, a second glass jar with a green-colored residue and a clear corner baggie containing a white crystal-like substance weighing half a gram that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Inside Klein’s bedroom, deputies located a piece of aluminum foil that contained a white and brown burnt residue, a clear glass smoking device with burnt residue and a black case containing a jar with a white crystal-like substance inside that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

In Keith Gabberd’s bedroom, deputies located a handgun in the bed Keith was occupying when deputies arrived, 3 rifles, a .22 mag revolver, a soft black case containing multiple smoking pipes with burnt residue and a white crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

In David Gabberd’s room, police located a .38 special revolver.

All items were seized and secured for evidence. The three men were arrested and are being held in the Dubois County Security Center.

Keith Gabberd is charged with: possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine with a firearm, a level 5 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.

David Gabberd is charged with: possession of methamphetamine with a firearm, a level 5 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.

Chad Klein is charged with: possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.

All charges filed in this case are merely allegations and all suspects are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.