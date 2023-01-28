Jasper, Ind. – Dubois County high school students have a chance to win cash through a speech competition hosted by the Rotary Club of Dubois County.

The topic for this year’s speech is: ‘Imagine your school if everyone lived by the Rotary Four-Way Test.’

The Four-Way Test is a nonpartisan and nonsectarian ethical guide for Rotarians to use for their personal and professional relationships. The test has been translated into more than 100 languages, and Rotarians have it posted and often recited at each of their meetings.

Of the things we think, say, or do:

Is it the TRUTH? Is it FAIR to all concerned? Will it build GOODWILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIPS? Will it be BENEFICIAL to all concerned?

The contestant must be a freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior in high school, or the equivalent if homeschooled. The speech should be no shorter than four minutes or longer than six minutes.

The private event will be held at 9:30 a.m. February 11, 2023 at the Jasper Public Library.

The winning contestant from the local contest will win $250 and move on to the Rotary District 6580 virtual speech contest. The prizes at the District level are: 1st place – $1,000; 2nd place – $500; and 3rd place – $250. The winner of the District contest will also be invited to present at the Rotary District 6580 Conference in Terre Haute in April.

Pre-registration for the contest is required. Please email rotaryclubduboiscounty@gmail.com with the contestant’s name, current grade and school name. If homeschooled, provide the contestant’s email address and phone number. The deadline to register is February 6, 2023. There is no charge to participate in the contest.

Additional details and Rules of Competition can be found on the Rotary Club of Dubois County’s Facebook page.